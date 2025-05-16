Linkin Park shares new song 'Let You Fade' off deluxe '﻿From Zero'﻿ album

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has shared a new song called "Let You Fade," featured on the deluxe version of the band's new album, From Zero.

"'Let You Fade' is a favorite among the band members and our friends," says vocalist Emily Armstrong. "It's got a deep emotional side but still a ton of energy, and we can't wait to add it to the setlist for the summer."

"Let You Fade" is one of three bonus tracks included on the deluxe From Zero, along with the previously released "Up from the Bottom" and "Unshatter." The expanded set is out now.

The original From Zero was released in November. It marked Linkin Park's first album with Armstrong, and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park will wrap up their current U.S. tour in support of From Zero Saturday while headlining Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival. They'll launch a summer U.S. run in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

