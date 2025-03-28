Linkin Park launches 'Up from the Bottom' ticket request campaign

Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has announced a new initiative offering cheaper tickets to the band's upcoming North American tour.

The "Up from the Bottom" ticket offer, named after the band's latest single, allows you to request up to two tickets for the price of $39.50, plus fees and applicable taxes, for a maximum of four shows. The location of the seats will be randomly assigned.

You can submit requests for "Up from the Bottom" tickets now through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more info, visit LinkinPark.tickets.

Linkin Park's North American tour launches April 26 in Austin, Texas. It will support the band's 2024 comeback album, From Zero.

"Up from the Bottom," which premiered Thursday, will be included on the upcoming deluxe edition of From Zero, due out May 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!