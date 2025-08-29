Linkin Park to headline 2026 Lollapalooza India

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park is set to headline the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza India, taking place Jan. 24-25 in Mumbai.

The bill also includes Yungblud, who, like Linkin Park, will be performing in India for the first time during the festival.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LollaIndia.com.

The U.S. edition of Lollapalooza is held in Grant Park, Chicago. Lolla 2025 took place July 31 to Aug. 3; 2026 dates have yet to be announced.

Along with Lolla India, Linkin Park has announced 2026 Middle East shows in Sakhir, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, taking place Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, respectively. Visit LinkinPark.com for ticket info.

Linkin Park is currently touring the U.S. in support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

