Linkin Park book ﻿'It Starts with One﻿' due out in October

LINKIN PARK ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

A new biography of Linkin Park has been announced.

The book, titled It Starts with One: The Legend and Legacy of Linkin Park, will be released October 1. It was written by Jason Lipshutz, the executive director of music for Billboard, and is named after the late Chester Bennington's opening lyrics to the LP hit "In the End."

A description for It Starts with One reads, "Through in-depth reporting and interviews, as well as new reflections from their collaborators and contemporaries, It Starts with One explores how one band made such a big impact on modern music, effectively cementing Linkin Park's long overdue place in music history. "

You can preorder It Starts with One now.

Linkin Park has not performed live since their 2017 tribute concert to Bennington, who died earlier that year. They have, however, put out several archival releases, including 20th anniversary reissues of the first two LPs, 2000's Hybrid Theory and 2003's Meteora.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!