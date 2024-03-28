Linkin Park book ﻿'It Starts with One﻿' due out in October

A new biography of Linkin Park has been announced.

The book, titled It Starts with One: The Legend and Legacy of Linkin Park, will be released October 1. It was written by Jason Lipshutz, the executive director of music for Billboard, and is named after the late Chester Bennington's opening lyrics to the LP hit "In the End."

A description for It Starts with One reads, "Through in-depth reporting and interviews, as well as new reflections from their collaborators and contemporaries, It Starts with One explores how one band made such a big impact on modern music, effectively cementing Linkin Park's long overdue place in music history. "

You can preorder It Starts with One now.

Linkin Park has not performed live since their 2017 tribute concert to Bennington, who died earlier that year. They have, however, put out several archival releases, including 20th anniversary reissues of the first two LPs, 2000's Hybrid Theory and 2003's Meteora.

