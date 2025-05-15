Linkin Park, Blink-182 & more nominated for 2025 Kids' Choice Awards

Medios y Media/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Rock bands are well represented in the Nickelodeon 2025 Kids' Choice Awards category of favorite music group.

Linkin Park, Blink-182, Coldplay and Imagine Dragons are all nominated, along with Jonas Brothers and the K-pop acts Stray Kids and TWICE.

Plus, Myles Smith and Djo are nominated for favorite male breakout artist.

This year's Kids' Choice Awards will air live from Santa Monica on June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla is the host. You can vote now at KidsChoiceAwards.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

