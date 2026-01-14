Linda Perry teases new 4 Non Blondes album & 'embarrassingly honest' documentary

Following their comeback year in 2025, the return of 4 Non Blondes will continue in 2026 with the band's first new album in over 30 years.

Frontwoman Linda Perry confirmed at the end of the year that the "What's Up?" outfit would be releasing the long-awaited follow-up to their first and only album, 1992's Bigger, Better, Faster, More!

"When 4 Non Blondes got together, I just didn't feel good about just playing the same old songs," Perry told ABC's On the Red Carpet. "So I just went ahead and wrote a whole album."

Along with another 4NB record, Perry plans to put out a new solo album in 2026 alongside a documentary.

"It's very, very vulnerable, it's very raw," Perry said of the doc. "It's actually kinda scary for me that this is gonna get out there in the world, but I feel like it's important because it shows a different side."

"It's just so raw," she added. "I mean, it's embarrassing. Embarrassingly honest, you know?"

