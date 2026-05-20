Linda Perry joining Indigo Girls on tour

4 Non Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry has announced a solo tour alongside Indigo Girls.

The outing stretches from Sept. 16 in Columbus, Ohio, to Oct. 4 in Washington, D.C. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

"It's a real honor to be doing these shows with the Indigo Girls," Perry says in a Facebook post. "The OGs of raw emotion."

Perry released a new solo album, Let It Die Here, earlier in May. A new 4 Non Blondes album, their first since their 1992 debut, is due out in 2027.

4 Non Blondes are playing a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, in June, and the Bourbon and Beyond festival in September.

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