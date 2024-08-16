Limited-edition vinyl pressings to mark Ramones’ 50th anniversary debut at CBGB

The 50th anniversary of the Ramones live debt at the New York rock club CBGB is being celebrated with some new vinyl releases.

Rhino has teamed with Vinyl Me, Please to feature the New York punk rock band in a variety of new pressings, including highlighting 1977's Rocket to Russia as their September 2024 Essentials Record of the Month. The reissue will be pressed on what's being described as 180g "Gabba Gabba Hey" vinyl, made with lacquers cut from master tapes, and comes with an art print of the band.

But that's not all. Vinyl Me, Please will also release a 40th anniversary edition of the Ramones' 1984 release Too Tough To Die as their September Rock Record of the Month, releasing it on 180g Blue Cloudy vinyl, while a limited-edition pressing of 1978's Road To Ruin, pressed on Orange Cloudy vinyl, will also be available.

Those interested in getting their hands on one of these Ramones vinyls will need to sign up at vinylmeplease.com by Aug. 30.

The Ramones' Aug. 16, 1974, debut at CBGB was the first time all four members of the band – lead singer Joey Ramone, bassist Dee Dee Ramone, guitarist Johnny Ramone and drummer Tommy Ramone — were onstage together. They went on to play CBGB about 70 times throughout the course of their career, with the band's legacy forever linked to the club.

And this isn’t the only way the anniversary is being celebrated. As previously reported, on Friday and Saturday the New York City Ferry will be running specially curated Ramones-themed commutes to Rockaway Beach, the area of Queens made famous in the band’s song of the same name.

