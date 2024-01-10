Liam Gallahger & John Squire premiere video for debut single, "Just Another Rainbow"

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have premiered the video for their debut collaborative single, "Just Another Rainbow."

The clip finds the ex-Oasis vocalist and former Stone Roses guitarist jamming together in a psychedelic tunnel. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The song "Just Another Rainbow" premiered Friday, January 5. Gallagher and Squire are also working on an album together.

Meanwhile, Gallagher's other 2024 plans include a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe.

