Liam Gallagher/John Squire album coming March 1: "It's spiritual, it's crucial"

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced that their self-titled collaborative album will arrive March 1.

The former Oasis singer and The Stone Roses guitarist have also dropped a new single from the album, called "Mars to Liverpool." It's the follow-up to their previous release, "Just Another Rainbow."

Gallagher said in a statement, "I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll f****** love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial."

Squire, meanwhile, said of the album, "I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix."

He noted, "I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”

Here's the album's track listing:

"Raise Your Hands"

"Mars to Liverpool"

"One Day at a Time"

"I'm a Wheel"

"Just Another Rainbow"

"Love You Forever"

"Make It Up as You Go Along"

"You're Not the Only One"

"I'm So Bored"

"Mother Nature's Song"

