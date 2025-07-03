Liam Gallagher apologizes after reportedly posting anti-Asian slur

Liam Gallagher has posted an apology following an earlier, since-deleted social media post.

According to NME, the post contained a slur used to mock East Asian people.

"Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional," Gallagher writes in his apology. "You know I love you all and I do not discriminate. Peace and love."

Gallagher is about to launch Oasis' much-anticipated reunion tour alongside his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher. The outing kicks off Friday in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

