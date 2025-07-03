Liam Gallagher apologizes after reportedly posting anti-Asian slur

Sziget Festival 2024 - Day 3 Didier Messens/Redferns (Didier Messens/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Liam Gallagher has posted an apology following an earlier, since-deleted social media post.

According to NME, the post contained a slur used to mock East Asian people.

"Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional," Gallagher writes in his apology. "You know I love you all and I do not discriminate. Peace and love."

Gallagher is about to launch Oasis' much-anticipated reunion tour alongside his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher. The outing kicks off Friday in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!