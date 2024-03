Liam Gallagher and John Squire's collaborative album has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart.

The self-titled record marked the debut joint effort from the ex-Oasis vocalist and Stone Roses guitarist.

"Thanks to everybody that went out and bought this, it means a lot!" the duo tells Official Charts.

Between his career in Oasis, his solo discography and now his album with Squire, Gallagher now has a total of 14 #1 albums in the U.K.

