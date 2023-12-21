Liam Gallagher & John Squire confirm collaborative single, "Just Another Rainbow"

By Josh Johnson

After teasing a collaboration, Liam Gallagher and John Squire have confirmed the release of new music together.

The pair will drop a joint track called "Just Another Rainbow" on January 5. You can presave the tune now, and check out a preview via Gallagher's Instagram.

"I got a call from John saying that he was writing songs again, and would I like to get involved," Gallagher shares. "I said, 'As long as there's lots of guitars on it, I'm in.'"

The collaboration between Gallagher and Squire marks a union of two of England's most beloved '90s bands: Oasis and The Stone Roses. Both Oasis and The Stone Roses are currently defunct -- Liam and Noel Gallagher have remained estranged since the "Wonderwall" outfit broke up in 2009, while the "I Wanna Be Adored" group split after a brief reunion in the 2010s.

Gallagher's 2024 plans also include shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

