Liam Gallagher has a question about ﻿﻿the ﻿'SNL'﻿ Oasis sketch

The Oasis reunion news finally made its way to Saturday Night Live, and it appears Liam Gallagher is not impressed.

During the Weekend Update segment of Saturday's episode, cast members Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson played brothers Liam and Noel, respectively, while Colin Jost asked them if they'll be able to keep from feuding leading up to Oasis' 2025 reunion tour. Naturally, they immediately turn to childish insults and slap fighting.

"We said maybe/ If Liam doesn't act like a baby," Johnson-as-Noel sings to the tune of "Wonderwall."

Upon being sent the sketch on social media, Liam replied, "Are they meant to be comedians."

Oasis' tour, marking their first live shows since the band broke up in 2009, kicks off in the U.K. in July. It'll come to the U.S. in August.

