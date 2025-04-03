Level up! Watch Wet Leg debut 'catch these fists' on ﻿'The Tonight Show'

Following its premiere Tuesday, Wet Leg debuted their new single "catch these fists" on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday.

The performance, now streaming on YouTube, featured a flexing Rhian Teasdale sporting boxing gloves while Hester Chambers shredded the song's main riff. If that's not enough to catch your attention, there's also a fish tank onstage.

"Catch these fists" is the lead single off Wet Leg's much-anticipated sophomore album, moisturizer, due out July 11. It's the follow-up to the duo's 2022 self-titled debut, which spawned the singles "Chaise Longue," "Wet Dream" and "Angelica."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.