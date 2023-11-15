The Lemonheads share first new song in 17 years, "Fear of Living"

The Lemonheads have released a new song for the first time in 17 years.

The track is called "Fear of Living," and it was co-written by frontman Evan Dando and his close friend Dan Lardner, who died in June.

"I met with Dan in 2022, he sent me 'Fear of Living,' I added some riffs and things, and he said he liked it," Dando shares. "I shall miss you, Dear Prince, ever the most dignified person in the room."

You can listen to "Fear of Living" now via digital outlets.

A new Lemonheads album is also in the works, marking the band's first collection of original songs since their 2006 self-titled effort.

The Lemonheads will close out 2023 with a run of New Year's Eve shows in Evanston, Illinois. Dando will launch a U.S. solo tour in February.

