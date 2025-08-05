The Lemonheads share new song 'The Key of Victory' off upcoming comeback album

The Lemonheads have shared a new song called "The Key of Victory," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Love Chant.

"It's quiet, it's b******'. It's pretty and it's modal," frontman Evan Dando says of the tune. "I was trying to do like a 'Street Hassle' vibe, you know?"

You can watch "The Key of Victory" video on YouTube.

Love Chant is due out Oct. 24 and marks the first original Lemonheads album in 19 years. Dando and company will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in November.

Dando is also releasing a memoir, Rumors of My Demise, on Oct. 7.

