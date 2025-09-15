The Lemonheads share new ﻿'Love Chant'﻿ song, 'Togetherness Is All I'm After'

'Love Chant' album artwork. (Fire Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Lemonheads have shared a new song called "Togetherness Is All I'm After," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Love Chant.

"Between its crashing introduction and dissonant fade-out, lead singer/guitarist Evan Dando skips a gentle and familiar melody across a thick, dense, and beautiful bed of guitars whose bite doesn't pierce but rather builds the track's fuzzy sheath," a press release reads.

Love Chant is due out Oct. 24 and also includes the previously released songs "Deep End," "In the Margin" and "The Key of Victory." It marks the first original Lemonheads album in 19 years.

The Lemonheads will launch a U.S. tour in November.

Dando is also releasing a memoir, Rumors of My Demise, on Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

