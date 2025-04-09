The Lemonheads announce first new, original album in nearly 20 years

The Lemonheads have announced their first new, original album in nearly 20 years.

The record is titled Love Chant and is due out in the fall. The first single is set to premiere May 14.

"I have a feeling people are really gonna enjoy it," frontman Evan Dando says of Love Chant. "It was made with love, fire, and chanting."

Love Chant will be the follow-up to The Lemonheads' 2006 self-titled album. In between, the "Into Your Arms" outfit put out a pair of cover records.

