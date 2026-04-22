At least one doctor doesn't hate Dave Grohl's preshow routine, but others might

When it comes to the condition of his vocal cords, Dave Grohl does indeed blame it on the alcohol, but in a good way.

During an interview on the Dish podcast, the Foo Fighters frontman shares that he went to a doctor to have his vocal cords inspected some years ago and was surprised to learn that everything looked good.

The doctor then asked Grohl if he does any vocal warm-ups or cooldowns before and after shows. When Grohl said he didn't, the doctor asked about Grohl's preshow routine.

"An hour before the show, I'll open a beer, then I'll start drinking the beer," Grohl explained. "I might take an Advil 'cause my knees hurt, my ankles hurt, whatever, I'm old. Then I'll have a shot of whiskey."

"Once the beer is done, I'll open another beer, then we'll maybe have a group shot," Grohl continued. "Then somebody will say, '15 minutes!' And I open one more beer and have one more shot, and then hit the stage."

While a hepatologist might have some concerns, Grohl's vocal cord doctor had a different reaction.

"My doctor said, 'Just don't change what you're doing, it's working,'" Grohl tells Dish.

Grohl will have plenty of chances to repeat that routine while touring in support of the upcoming Foo Fighters album Your Favorite Toy, due out Friday. The Foos will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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