LCD Soundsystem covers "Fairytale of New York" during closing show of NYC residency

The Pogues Perform At Brixton Academy In London

LCD Soundsystem closed out their New York City residency on Sunday, December 10, with a tribute to late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

According to setlist.fm, LCD performed a cover of the classic Pogues tune "Fairytale of New York" as an interlude during their rendition of "New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down." Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows drummer Pat Mahoney handling lead vocals.

MacGowan died November 30 at age 65. At his funeral, which was held Friday, December 8, Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill performed "Fairytale of New York." Additionally, surviving members of The Pogues reunited during the ceremony for their first performance since 2014.

LCD Soundsystem will close out 2023 with a New Year's Eve show in San Francisco.

