LCD Soundsystem announces summer North American tour

KALORAMA Festival 2024 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem has announced a run of summer North American tour dates.

The outing stretches from Aug. 7 in Seattle to Aug. 23 in Toronto. TV On the Radio will also be on the bill for select dates.

A presale will take place April 16 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LCDSoundsystem.com.

LCD's 2025 schedule also includes a run of spring dates beginning April 22 in Austin, Texas, and a pair of September shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles co-headlined by Pulp.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!