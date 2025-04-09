LCD Soundsystem announces summer North American tour

LCD Soundsystem has announced a run of summer North American tour dates.

The outing stretches from Aug. 7 in Seattle to Aug. 23 in Toronto. TV On the Radio will also be on the bill for select dates.

A presale will take place April 16 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LCDSoundsystem.com.

LCD's 2025 schedule also includes a run of spring dates beginning April 22 in Austin, Texas, and a pair of September shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles co-headlined by Pulp.

