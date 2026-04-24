LCD Soundsystem announces North American tour dates

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs during the Primavera Sound Festival at Parc Del Forum on June 07, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

LCD Soundsystem has announced a run of North American tour dates.

The headlining shows span from Aug. 7 in Vancouver to Sept. 17 in Asheville, North Carolina. Presales begin April 28 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LCDSoundsystem.com.

LCD's other upcoming live plans include a four-show residency in Boston kicking off April 30, as well as sets at the BottleRock Napa, Just Like Heaven and Shaky Knees festivals.

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