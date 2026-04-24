LCD Soundsystem announces North American tour dates

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 - Day 4 James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs during the Primavera Sound Festival at Parc Del Forum on June 07, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Xavi Torrent/Redferns) (Xavi Torrent/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem has announced a run of North American tour dates.

The headlining shows span from Aug. 7 in Vancouver to Sept. 17 in Asheville, North Carolina. Presales begin April 28 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LCDSoundsystem.com.

LCD's other upcoming live plans include a four-show residency in Boston kicking off April 30, as well as sets at the BottleRock Napa, Just Like Heaven and Shaky Knees festivals.

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