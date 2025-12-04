LCD Soundsystem announces Chicago residency dates

James Murphy performs with LCD Soundsystem at the 2025 Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival on September 13, 2025 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

LCD Soundsystem has announced a 2026 residency in Chicago.

The "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit will perform at the Windy City's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on March 5, 6, 7 and 8. Presales begin Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit LCDSoundsystem.com.

LCD's annual NYC residency is currently ongoing at the Knockdown Center in Queens. That run wraps up Dec. 13.

The most recent LCD Soundsystem release is the 2024 single "x-ray eyes."

