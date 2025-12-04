LCD Soundsystem announces Chicago residency dates

2025 Sea.Hear.Now Festival James Murphy performs with LCD Soundsystem at the 2025 Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival on September 13, 2025 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem has announced a 2026 residency in Chicago.

The "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit will perform at the Windy City's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on March 5, 6, 7 and 8. Presales begin Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit LCDSoundsystem.com.

LCD's annual NYC residency is currently ongoing at the Knockdown Center in Queens. That run wraps up Dec. 13.

The most recent LCD Soundsystem release is the 2024 single "x-ray eyes."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!