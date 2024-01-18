Laura Jane Grace shares new solo song, "Birds Talk Too"

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace has shared a new song called "Birds Talk Too," a track off her upcoming solo album, Hole in My Head.

"[Ten] years ago I started getting tattooed by a Japanese tattoo artist named Gakkin," Grace shares. "I traveled all around the world getting the work done literally starting with my feet and ending with getting my head tattooed in Amsterdam in July of 2022."

"At the end of our session, Gakkin gifted me a hand-painted Gretsch guitar, covered in beautiful, intricate, swirling design," she continues. "I took the guitar back to my hotel room and immediately wrote 'Birds Talk Too.' The lyrical references are all Amsterdam: Schipol is the airport, Rookies is my favorite cannabis cafe and Champagne Haze is my favorite strain."

You can listen to "Birds Talk Too" now via digital outlets.

Hole in My Head drops February 16. It also includes the previously released songs "Dysphoria Hoodie," "Cuffing Season" and the title track.

Grace will launch a U.S. tour in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.