Laura Jane Grace announces new album ﻿﻿with In the Trauma Tropes band

Laura Jane Grace has announced a new album with her band In the Trauma Tropes.

The record is called Adventure Club and is due out July 18. It includes the previously released song "Your God (God's D***)," which was the subject of conservative backlash after Grace performed it during an event hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"I maintain that this song is a smart and well laid out argument and I am asking a genuine question," the Against Me! vocalist, who is trans, wrote in response. "I get chromosomes and biology thrown in my face constantly, and we all listen to talk of 'his glory' and being made in 'his image' and that's what I want to know — Do you honestly believe your god has a d***?"

Also on the track list is a song called "F*** You Harry Potter," which is presumably a reference to author J.K. Rowling's anti-trans rhetoric.

Grace will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.