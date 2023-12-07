Laura Jane Grace shares new song, "Cuffing Season," off upcoming '﻿Hole in My Head'﻿ solo album

Laura Jane Grace has shared a new song called "Cuffing Season," a track off her upcoming solo album, Hole in My Head.

"​I think as you get older and go through life's hurts and heartbreaks, it gets harder and harder to let yourself be open and vulnerable," the Against Me! vocalist says of the tune. "But when you do, it can be so worth it even if you just end up hurt and heartbroken again. In the end, I don't think you regret those kinds of losses. I think you regret not trying."

You can listen to "Cuffing Season" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Hole in My Head drops February 16. It also includes the previously released songs "Dysphoria Hoodie" and "Hole in My Head."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.