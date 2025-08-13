Late Mark Lanegan & others featured on upcoming Chrissie Hynde '﻿Duets Special' ﻿album

Late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan is among the artists featured on an upcoming new album from Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

The record is called Duets Special, and, as its title suggests, finds Hynde singing with a number guest vocalists. Lanegan, for example, joins her for a rendition of the classic song "Can't Help Falling in Love," famously performed by Elvis Presley.

Others featured on Duets Special include The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Garbage's Shirley Manson, The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan. The album is due out Oct. 17.

Lanegan died in 2022 at age 57. Hynde was among the performers at the 2024 Lanegan tribute concert.

