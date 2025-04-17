The Last Dinner Party's Lizzie Mayland announces debut solo EP

The Last Dinner Party guitarist Lizzie Mayland has announced their debut EP under their solo moniker, L.Mayland.

The five-track set is called The Slow Fire of Sleep and is due out May 9. You can listen to a song called "Lighthouse" now via digital outlets and watch its video on YouTube.

"I made this EP with the WONDERFUL [Imogen and the Knife] and [Will Lister]," Mayland says. "It was such a gentle and joyful experience and I'm so so proud of what we made together."

The Last Dinner Party released their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, in 2024. It includes the group's breakout single, "Nothing Matters."

