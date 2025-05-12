The Last Dinner Party exploring 'darker themes' & 'heavier emotions' on next album

The Last Dinner Party has been working on new music to follow their breakout 2024 debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy. Speaking with NME, guitarist Lizzie Mayland shares how the upcoming material is shaping up.

"It's got darker themes, and we've been processing heavier emotions," Mayland says. "It's a pretty dark time, so I think that is reflected in the music because we’re in touch with the world."

Still, Mayland assures that the record is "not all sad."

"There are some bops as well!" Mayland says. "It's not all downbeat either – they're fun, angry songs."

Meanwhile, Mayland just released their debut EP under their solo moniker, L.Mayland.

