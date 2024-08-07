The Last Dinner Party wants to "shift away aesthetically" from debut on sophomore record

The Last Dinner Party plans on making some changes with their next album.

Speaking to NME about the group's sophomore follow-up to their breakout debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, keyboardist Aurora Nishevci shares, "We've not set out a concept for it, but we know we want to shift away aesthetically from album one, in terms of how we dress and the whole world."

"It's still connected, but moving on to something a bit different," Nishevci says.

Guitarist Lizzie Mayland adds, "It's steampunk, baby! Let's go!"

In recording the second Last Dinner Party album, Nishevci acknowledges the band feels some pressure, but is "more excited because the first album for us was ages ago."

"We recorded [Prelude to Ecstasy] ages ago, like, a year before we actually released it," Nishevci says. "We've been so nonstop busy playing shows and everything since then so it's exciting to be home and writing because that's what we've been doing since we were kids. We've been creative little weirdos so it's nice to get back to that space."

Prelude to Ecstasy was released in February, and includes the singles "Nothing Matters" and "Sinner." It's nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, which recognizes the best album of the year by an artist from the U.K. or Ireland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.