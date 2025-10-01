The Last Dinner Party shares new ﻿'From the Pyre﻿' song, 'Second Best'

The Last Dinner Party has shared a new song called "Second Best," a track off the band's upcoming album, From the Pyre.

"'Second Best' is the push and pull of being obsessed with someone but knowing that they will ultimately betray you again, and allowing it to happen because you still love them," says guitarist Emily Roberts, adding that the track was sonically influenced by Wet Leg and Sparks.

"I wish I could go back and say to myself that I am worth more than that, and that no one needs to accept being second best," Roberts continues. "I hope that the song captures the pain, anger and despair I felt but most importantly the defiance and satisfaction I now have in being able to immortalize this person in a song and to look back on the situation with more maturity."

The lyric video for "Second Best" is now streaming on YouTube.

From the Pyre, the sophomore follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, drops Oct. 17. It also includes the previously released songs "This Is the Killer Speaking" and "The Scythe."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.