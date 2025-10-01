The Last Dinner Party shares new ﻿'From the Pyre﻿' song, 'Second Best'

'From the Pyre' album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party has shared a new song called "Second Best," a track off the band's upcoming album, From the Pyre.

"'Second Best' is the push and pull of being obsessed with someone but knowing that they will ultimately betray you again, and allowing it to happen because you still love them," says guitarist Emily Roberts, adding that the track was sonically influenced by Wet Leg and Sparks.

"I wish I could go back and say to myself that I am worth more than that, and that no one needs to accept being second best," Roberts continues. "I hope that the song captures the pain, anger and despair I felt but most importantly the defiance and satisfaction I now have in being able to immortalize this person in a song and to look back on the situation with more maturity."

The lyric video for "Second Best" is now streaming on YouTube.

From the Pyre, the sophomore follow-up to The Last Dinner Party's 2024 debut, Prelude to Ecstasy, drops Oct. 17. It also includes the previously released songs "This Is the Killer Speaking" and "The Scythe."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!