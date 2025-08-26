Lana Del Rey's next album is now called '﻿Stove'﻿ and is due out in 2026

Lana Del Rey Performs At Wembley Stadium Lana Del Rey performs live on stage at Wembley Stadium on July 4, 2025 in London, England. Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images For ABA (Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images For ABA)
By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey's upcoming album has a new name and due date.

The 10th studio effort from the "Video Games" artist, which at one point was called Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay, is now titled Stove, as revealed in a new interview with W Magazine. The record will "likely be released at the end of January," the article says, moved from its originally planned spring 2025 debut after Del Rey added an additional six songs to the track list.

Stove will still be a country-leaning album, as Del Rey has been teasing since 2024.

"They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time," Del Rey says of the additional Stove songs. "The majority of the album will have a country flair."

"Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country," she continues. "Now everyone is going country! I've asked myself, 'Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?'"

Del Rey's most recent album is 2023's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. She's since released the one-off singles "Bluebird" and "Henry, come on."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

