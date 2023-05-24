Lana Del Rey's father embraces being "nepo daddy" with debut album

In a sequel to all the "nepo baby" discourse about children of the rich and famous riding on their parents' coattails, we now have Rob Grant, father of Lana Del Rey and proud "nepo daddy."

Earlier this year, Grant announced his debut album, Lost at Sea, with a press release noting that he's an "accidental recording artist" with "no kind of formal musical training at all." Given all that, one might think Grant is only getting to release an album because of his familial connection to a famous musician. Hence, "nepo daddy."

"The nepo daddy thing I love," Grant tells GQ. "I thought, 'My God, this would make really cool merch.'"

"I'm happy to be the first nepo daddy," he adds.

Grant did briefly attempt a music career before his daughter became famous. When Del Rey was about 11, he wrote a country song called "Big Bubba" and brought it to a producer in Nashville. The session did not go over well, especially after Grant insulted a song that, unbeknownst to him, the producer had worked on.

"I do love that story," Del Rey says. "I also did a similar thing with an artist I won't say. I got kicked out of the office."

Lost at Sea arrives June 9 and features Del Rey's vocals on two songs.

Del Rey, meanwhile, dropped a new record called Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd in March.

