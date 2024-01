Lana Del Rey is headlining the 2024 Hangout Fest, taking place May 17-19 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, All Time Low, A Day to Remember, David Kushner, The Beaches and Matt Maeson.

Presale tickets will be available starting Friday, January 12, at 11 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

Hangout marks Del Rey's first announced U.S. show of 2024.

