Lana Del Rey premieres 10-minute video for ﻿'Ocean Blvd'﻿ song "Candy Necklace"

Lana Del Rey's latest video takes as long to watch as it does to say the title of her new album. Well, maybe a little longer.

The clip accompanies the song "Candy Necklace" and lasts about 10 minutes. In it, Del Rey flashes back to the classic Hollywood era as she dresses up as Marilyn Monroe and other stars. Jon Batiste, who's featured on the song, also appears.

You can watch the "Candy Necklace" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Candy Necklace" appears on Del Rey's album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

