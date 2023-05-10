Lana Del Rey premieres 10-minute video for ﻿'Ocean Blvd'﻿ song "Candy Necklace"

Polydor Records/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey's latest video takes as long to watch as it does to say the title of her new album. Well, maybe a little longer.

The clip accompanies the song "Candy Necklace" and lasts about 10 minutes. In it, Del Rey flashes back to the classic Hollywood era as she dresses up as Marilyn Monroe and other stars. Jon Batiste, who's featured on the song, also appears.

You can watch the "Candy Necklace" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Candy Necklace" appears on Del Rey's album Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which was released in March.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!