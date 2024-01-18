Lana Del Rey stars in new SKIMS campaign, teases "big and bold" Coachella performance

Lana Del Rey stars in the new Valentine's Day campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand.

The collection consists of 29 pieces and will be available starting January 23 at 9 a.m. PT.

"I've been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine's campaign is so exciting," Del Rey says. "Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with [photographer] Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do."

For more info, visit SKIMS.com.

In an interview about the SKIMS collaboration with Vogue, Del Rey also teases her plans for her upcoming headlining sets at Coachella 2024.

"If all goes well, it'll be as big and bold as I hope it will be," Del Rey says. "Architecturally, it's going to depend on the structure, and whether I can make it ... But I'm really excited about it. I'm excited, so my fans can get excited."

Meanwhile, Del Rey just shared a teaser of a new song called "Henry, Come On."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.