Kurt Cobain's Melvins van mural sells for $26K

The mural Kurt Cobain created on a Melvins tour van sold at auction for $26,000.

The piece was part of the Julien's Auctions Music Icons sale held over the last weekend of May. Along with the van mural, a Nirvana set list handwritten by Cobain and a used guitar effects pedal sold at the auction for $13,000 and $16,250, respectively.

The van went on display to the public for the first time in Seattle for April's Record Store Day. Sections of the vehicle were then cut off to be auctioned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.