Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill forms "core memory" with kids on 'Can We Please Have Fun' album

By Josh Johnson

Given that three of the Kings of Leon members are brothers and the fourth is their cousin, the band is used to recording around people they're related to. But on their upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun, front man Caleb Followill found himself laying down his vocals in front of his kids for the first time.

In a Facebook video, Followill explains that the Can We Please Have Fun cut "Split Screen" is "the only song I've ever recorded the vocal while my family was in the room."

"I was looking at my kids when I recorded that vocal," Followill shares. "My son had his hand on the glass."

"It was just one of the moments where I was, like, 'Man, I think this is a core memory for them,'" he continues. "I hope it is, 'cause I know it is for me."

Can We Please Have Fun will be released May 10. It also includes the lead single "Mustang" and the track "Nothing to Do."

Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

