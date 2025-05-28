Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill breaks foot in 'freak accident'; band cancels European tour

Extra Innings Festival 2025 Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill could definitely "Use Somebody," specifically somebody in the medical profession.

Followill has announced that he recently broke his foot in a "freak accident" while he was playing with his kids, forcing KoL to cancel their upcoming European tour.

"It's pretty gnarly, I'll spare all the details," Followill says in an Instagram video.

Followill shares that he underwent emergency surgery after the incident and is "on the mend," but doctors told him he can't "be on my feet or traveling or anything for the next eight weeks or so."

"It's a big bummer, man," Followill says. "We were so excited."

Followill adds that he and his bandmates had been working on new music to follow KoL's 2024 album, Can We Please Have Fun, and had thoughts of debuting fresh material on the tour.

Kings of Leon are currently set to return to the road in July, when they play a trio of shows opening for country star Zach Bryan at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Ohana and Pilgrimage festivals.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!