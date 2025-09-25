Kings of Leon to play New Year's Eve shows in Las Vegas

Kings of Leon show admat/(Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Jill Lances
Kings of Leon are ringing in the New Year in Las Vegas.
The “Use Somebody” rockers are set to headline two New Year's Eve shows, Dec. 30 and 31, at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
An artist presale kicks off Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT, with other presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.
Kings of Leon have a busy weekend ahead of them. They are set to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Friday, and then head to Franklin, Tennessee, to play the Pilgrimage Festival, which runs from Saturday to Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!