Kings of Leon to perform on Amazon Music's ﻿'City Sessions'﻿ series

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon are performing on Amazon Music's City Sessions livestreamed concert series.

The show will air via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and on Prime Video starting Thursday, May 9, at 9 p.m. ET. It'll also be available to watch on-demand via Prime Video following the initial broadcast.

Kings of Leon's new album, Can We Please Have Fun, drops the following day, Friday, May 10. It includes the single "Mustang."

You can also catch KoL live in-person on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching in August.

