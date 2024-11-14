Kings of Leon books stadium gig opening for Zach Bryan

Kings of Leon is playing a stadium gig opening for country star Zach Bryan.

The show takes place July 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Always been a dream to play MetLife Stadium, so we're doin it with Kings of Leon," Bryan says.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET. For more info, visit ZachBryan.com.

Kings of Leon spent much of 2024 touring in support of their new album, Can We Please Have Fun, which dropped in May. Their headlining U.S. run wrapped up in October.

