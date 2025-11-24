Kings of Leon, Alabama Shakes opening for Zach Bryan's 2026 tour

Kings Of Leon And Zach Bryan In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill and Zach Bryan perform at MetLife Stadium on July 20, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon and Alabama Shakes are among the openers for country star Zach Bryan's newly announced 2026 tour.

The "Use Somebody" rockers will be on the bill for shows in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 11; Lincoln, Nebraska, on April 25; and Sept. 18 in Dover, Delaware. The "Hold On" outfit will provide support on a Sept. 19 show in Dover.

You can sign up now for access to a presale that begins Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 5.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ZachBryan.com.

Kings of Leon previously opened for Bryan during a run of U.S. shows over the summer. They also collaborated with him on two new songs, "Bowery" and "We're onto Something."

