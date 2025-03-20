Kim Possible: Gordon & Deal perform together for first time on ﻿'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney'

In addition to both being alternative icons with the same first name, Kim Gordon and Kim Deal have now performed together.

The Sonic Youth vocalist/bassist united onstage with The Breeders frontwoman/ex-Pixies bassist for the first time during Wednesday's episode of comedian John Mulaney's weekly variety series, Everybody's Live. The pair performed the Sonic Youth song "Little Trouble Girl" off 1995's Washing Machine album.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney airs live Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Another thing that Gordon and Deal now have in common is that they're both nominated for the 2025 Libera Awards, which celebrates the best in independent music. Their respective solo albums, The Collective and Nobody Loves You More, are both up for the alternative rock record prize, while The Collective is also nominated for record of the year.

The 2025 Libera Awards take place June 9 in New York City. Other nominees include Mk.gee's "ROCKMAN" for record of the year, and Jack White's No Name, Fontaines D.C.'s Romance and The Linda Lindas' No Obligation for rock record.

