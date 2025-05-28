Kim Gordon releasing 10th anniversary edition of ﻿'Girl in a Band' ﻿memoir

Dey Street Books
By Josh Johnson

Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon has announced a 10th anniversary edition of her 2015 memoir, Girl in a Band.

The updated book is due out Sept. 9 and includes a new chapter written by Gordon.

"Girl in a Band is not just a memoir; it's a vivid exploration of New York's transformative music scene in the late 1980s and '90s, a period that launched Sonic Youth and paved the way for a generation of women who looked to Kim Gordon for inspiration and strength," a press release reads.

Gordon released a new solo album, the Grammy-nominated The Collective, in 2024.

