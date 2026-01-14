Kim Gordon announces new solo album, '﻿PLAY ME'

Kim Gordon has announced a new album called PLAY ME.
The third solo effort from the ex-Sonic Youth member will arrive March 13. You can listen to a new track called "NOT TODAY" out now.
"I started singing in a way I hadn't sung in a long time," Gordon says of "NOT TODAY." "This other voice came out."
PLAY ME also includes the song "BYEBYE25!", a reworked version of the track "BYE BYE" off Gordon's previous album, 2024's Grammy-nominated The Collective. Additionally, Dave Grohl plays drums on a song called "Busy Bee."
Here's the PLAY ME track list:
"PLAY ME"
"GIRL WITH A LOOK"
"NO HANDS"
"BLACK OUT"
"DIRTY TECH"
"NOT TODAY"
"BUSY BEE"
"SQUARE JAW"
"SUBCON"
"POST EMPIRE"
"NAIL BITER"
"BYEBYE25!"
