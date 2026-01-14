Kim Gordon announces new solo album, '﻿PLAY ME'

'PLAY ME' album artwork. (Matador Records)
By Josh Johnson

Kim Gordon has announced a new album called PLAY ME.

The third solo effort from the ex-Sonic Youth member will arrive March 13. You can listen to a new track called "NOT TODAY" out now.

"I started singing in a way I hadn't sung in a long time," Gordon says of "NOT TODAY." "This other voice came out."

PLAY ME also includes the song "BYEBYE25!", a reworked version of the track "BYE BYE" off Gordon's previous album, 2024's Grammy-nominated The Collective. Additionally, Dave Grohl plays drums on a song called "Busy Bee."

Here's the PLAY ME track list:
"PLAY ME"
"GIRL WITH A LOOK"
"NO HANDS"
"BLACK OUT"
"DIRTY TECH"
"NOT TODAY"
"BUSY BEE"
"SQUARE JAW"
"SUBCON"
"POST EMPIRE"
"NAIL BITER"
"BYEBYE25!"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!