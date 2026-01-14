Kim Gordon announces new solo album, '﻿PLAY ME'

Kim Gordon has announced a new album called PLAY ME.

The third solo effort from the ex-Sonic Youth member will arrive March 13. You can listen to a new track called "NOT TODAY" out now.

"I started singing in a way I hadn't sung in a long time," Gordon says of "NOT TODAY." "This other voice came out."

PLAY ME also includes the song "BYEBYE25!", a reworked version of the track "BYE BYE" off Gordon's previous album, 2024's Grammy-nominated The Collective. Additionally, Dave Grohl plays drums on a song called "Busy Bee."

Here's the PLAY ME track list:

"PLAY ME"

"GIRL WITH A LOOK"

"NO HANDS"

"BLACK OUT"

"DIRTY TECH"

"NOT TODAY"

"BUSY BEE"

"SQUARE JAW"

"SUBCON"

"POST EMPIRE"

"NAIL BITER"

"BYEBYE25!"

