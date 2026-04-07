Kim Gordon announces new shows supporting ﻿'PLAY ME﻿' album

'PLAY ME' album artwork. (Matador Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Strokes followed up their new album announcement Monday with the live debut of a new song.

Julian Casablancas and company performed the track, apparently called "Going Shopping," for the first time during their show Monday night in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, a Strokes fan on Reddit says they received a cassette tape featuring "Going Shopping" in a package after signing up for the band's mailing list.

As previously reported, The Strokes' next album is called Reality Awaits and is due out in the summer, exact date TBA. It will mark the first Strokes record in six years, following 2020's The New Abnormal.

The Strokes will perform at Coachella on Saturday. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Just Live Heaven and Shaky Knees.

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