The Kills detail new album, ﻿'God Games'

Domino

By Josh Johnson

The Kills have announced a new album called God Games.

The sixth studio effort from Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince — and their first since 2016's Ash & Ice — will arrive October 27.

God Games features the previously released tracks "New York" and "LA Hex." A third cut, titled "103," is available now via digital outlets.

Here's the God Games track list:

"New York"
"Going to Heaven"
"LA Hex"
"Love and Tenderness"
"103"
"My Girls My Girls"
"Wasterpiece"
"Kingdom Come"
"God Games"
"Blank"
"Bullet Sound"
"Better Days"

