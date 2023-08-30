The Kills detail new album, ﻿'God Games'

The Kills have announced a new album called God Games.

The sixth studio effort from Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince — and their first since 2016's Ash & Ice — will arrive October 27.

God Games features the previously released tracks "New York" and "LA Hex." A third cut, titled "103," is available now via digital outlets.

Here's the God Games track list:

"New York"

"Going to Heaven"

"LA Hex"

"Love and Tenderness"

"103"

"My Girls My Girls"

"Wasterpiece"

"Kingdom Come"

"God Games"

"Blank"

"Bullet Sound"

"Better Days"

