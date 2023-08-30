The Kills detail new album, ﻿'God Games'

The Kills have announced a new album called God Games.
The sixth studio effort from Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince — and their first since 2016's Ash & Ice — will arrive October 27.
God Games features the previously released tracks "New York" and "LA Hex." A third cut, titled "103," is available now via digital outlets.
Here's the God Games track list:
"New York"
"Going to Heaven"
"LA Hex"
"Love and Tenderness"
"103"
"My Girls My Girls"
"Wasterpiece"
"Kingdom Come"
"God Games"
"Blank"
"Bullet Sound"
"Better Days"
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.