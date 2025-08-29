The Killers step in for Doja Cat to headline Austin City Limits festival

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 5 Brandon Flowers of the Killers performs at Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage) (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The Austin City Limits festival may have just lost a headliner, but it's doing just fine.

Following news that pop star and rapper Doja Cat dropped off the lineup to finish working on her upcoming album, organizers have announced that The Killers will be stepping in for her place on the bill.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit will close both Sundays of the two-weekend event, which takes place Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 in Austin, Texas.

The 2025 ACL lineup also includes Hozier, The Strokes, Empire of the Sun, Wet Leg, Djo, Pierce the Veil and the reunited Rilo Kiley.

